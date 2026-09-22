NBA Rank 2026 Nos. 100–51 revealed; four rookies make the list

NBA Rank is back with less than a month until opening night as ESPN begins its countdown of the league’s top 100 players for the 2026-27 season, starting with Nos. 100-51. The series continues Wednesday with Nos. 50-11 and concludes Thursday with the panel’s top 10, according to ESPN.

ESPN overhauled its voting panel for 2026. The final rankings were compiled from the individual lists of seven panelists — Ben Golliver, Vincent Goodwill, Zach Kram, Bobby Marks, Dave McMenamin, André Snellings and Matt “Stats” Williams — replacing the previous model that relied on more than 100 insiders. Voting guidelines remained unchanged: panelists were asked to rank players based on predicted contributions for the 2026-27 regular season only, according to ESPN.

ESPN Research supplied signature statistics that accompany each entry. Four rookies appear among Nos. 100-51, beginning at No. 97. At No. 100, Luguentz Dort is listed as a new arrival in Atlanta after a move that pairs him with Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels. Dort, 27, is described as a physical defender entering the final year of his contract at $18.2 million; his three-point shooting fell last season after two years at a roughly 40% clip with the Thunder. According to ESPN Research, Dort defended 2026 All-Stars for 1,238 matchups last season, the third-most in the NBA.

No. 99 is Toronto’s RJ Barrett, a 26-year-old characterized as a reliable secondary scorer who creates downhill advantages and complements primary offensive options. ESPN notes Barrett’s signature moment last May when a last-second 3-pointer beat the Cavaliers and forced a Game 7. Per GeniusIQ tracking, Barrett converted 64% on layups and dunks last season, the best mark of his career and up from 55% in 2024-25.

Orlando’s Jalen Suggs checks in at No. 98 after a season that saw him excel at forcing turnovers; he ranked sixth in steals per game among players who appeared in at least 50 games. ESPN Analytics credited Suggs with a career high in defensive net points per 100 possessions. Health remains a factor: Suggs has missed at least 25 games in four of five NBA seasons. The Magic were plus-13.5 in net efficiency during the 459 minutes Suggs shared the floor with Anthony Black, and GeniusIQ shows Orlando shot 55.5% directly off Suggs’ passes last season, the second-best rate among players with at least 400 assist opportunities.

No. 97 is Caleb Wilson, the Chicago rookie and No. 4 pick. ESPN describes Wilson, 20, as an extraordinary athlete and the first of four rookies on this segment of the list; he displayed unexpected three-point range in summer league, shooting 42% on 7.8 attempts per game, according to ESPN.