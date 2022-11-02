“The women’s cross country team at NC State has done some amazing things recently. They have excelled both academically and athletically”, according to Chancellor Randy Woodson. “We take great pride in our coaching staff and student athletes for being so driven.”

The Governor officially declared November 2 to be a day to honor the 2021 NC State Women’s Cross Country Team at the occasion. High school cross country teams from all over the state were present, along with the 2021 NC State Women’s Cross Country Team, NC State Chancellor Dr. Randy Woodson, NC State Cross Country Team Head Coach Laurie Henes, NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, and NC State Director of Cross Country.