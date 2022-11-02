in NCAA Team

The NC State women’s cross country team is honored by Governor Cooper

The North Carolina State University women’s cross country team was recognized today by Governor Roy Cooper for winning the 2021 NCAA Women’s Cross Country National Championship. Since 1983, no NC State team has won the NCAA National Championship.

 

“The women’s cross country team at NC State has done some amazing things recently. They have excelled both academically and athletically”, according to Chancellor Randy Woodson. “We take great pride in our coaching staff and student athletes for being so driven.”

The Governor officially declared November 2 to be a day to honor the 2021 NC State Women’s Cross Country Team at the occasion. High school cross country teams from all over the state were present, along with the 2021 NC State Women’s Cross Country Team, NC State Chancellor Dr. Randy Woodson, NC State Cross Country Team Head Coach Laurie Henes, NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, and NC State Director of Cross Country.

 

Written by ministrator

