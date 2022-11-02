According to a source with knowledge of the probe, the institution is not permitted to comment until after the decision has been made by the NCAA. Given the usual timeline between review hearings and decisions in prior instances involving the basketball teams at NC State and Memphis, the IARP announcement had been anticipated shortly.

Josh Heird, the athletic director for Louisville, stated last week that the university anticipated an announcement on the alleged infractions, the most severe of which arise from the Cardinals’ recruiting of former five-star prospect Brian Bowen, “sooner rather than later” based on that history. On September 30, the university received a revised notice of complaints comprising one Level I and six Level II charges.