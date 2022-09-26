in NCAA Management

The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee will be led by McBroom

Michael McBroom, the director of athletics at West Texas A&M, has been chosen to lead the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2022–23 season. As chair, McBroom will be in charge of a team that will oversee the Division II Men’s Basketball Championship’s smooth operation. The committee creates rules and regulations to organize and efficiently run the competition.

 

Members of the committee also preside over the regional advisory committees (RAC), monitor national championship choices, and represent the NCAA during competition in the preliminary rounds and championship finals.

Since taking over the Department of Athletics in May 2006, McBroom has helped West Texas A&M become one of the top programs in the country. The 2021–22 season was the third consecutive year that WT ended in the Top-5 and the fourth straight time overall that WT placed inside the Top-10. He formerly had a position on the Division II Football Committee of the NCAA.

 

