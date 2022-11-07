The Seawolves achieved their aim by packing their home arena to break the previous NCAA Division II attendance mark for a single regular-season volleyball match in cooperation with the school administration and with the assistance of Alaska Airlines.

Coach Chris Green of the UAA volleyball team stated, “I want to thank our administration for helping to plan this Pack the House event and Alaska Airlines for giving away those two tickets, as well as the community for coming out and witnessing one of the top teams in the country play volleyball.”

The previous mark was 3,520, and when the Seawolves played the Central Washington Wildcats for their final home game of the regular season, they did so in front of a boisterous crowd that broke the previous mark of 3,888. The program also recognized its star-studded senior class as they broke the previous record.