The NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee ranked Pitt as ninth

The NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee has released their list of the top 10 teams as the regular season of 2022 comes to an end. In its midseason announcement, the Committee placed the Pitt women’s soccer team tenth.

 

University of Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam remarked, “The NCAA Women’s Soccer Committee is really happy to perform this midseason top 10 announcement for the first time. “We realize that it will build anticipation for the 64-team field announcement, which is in just over three weeks,” the statement reads.

With 11 victories in 15 attempts, the Panthers are off to their greatest start in school history and are just one victory away from breaking the previous record for most victories in a season. This season, Pitt has won all six of its home games played at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Each of the previous three weeks, Pitt has been listed in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, rising as high as No. 13 two weeks ago.

 

