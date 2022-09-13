in NCAA Player

NCAA FCS National Player of the Week honors go to Tim DeMorat

Tim DeMorat, a senior quarterback at Fordham, was named the GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday when awards were announced by the League office. He also received the NCAA FCS National Player of the Week honor.

 

DeMorat, the Patriot League’s preseason offensive player of the year, was responsible for six of Fordham’s seven touchdowns in a 52-49 victory over Monmouth on Saturday. 34 of his 51 throws were completed, resulting in a career-high 452 yards and six touchdowns. With the six touchdown passes, he equaled his own school record and moved up to take the top spot in throwing touchdowns all-time with 78. Kevin Anderson’s previous record of 73 was surpassed by him (2014-2017).

DeMorat has completed 52 of 76 throws for 838 yards and eleven touchdowns overall this season. In terms of throwing touchdowns and yards per game, he tops the NCAA FCS. The Rams’ subsequent match is scheduled for Saturday, September 17.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Steph Curry admits that the Warriors and KD have been in negotiations

Shaq calls NBA legend the worst teammate he played with