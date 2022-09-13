DeMorat, the Patriot League’s preseason offensive player of the year, was responsible for six of Fordham’s seven touchdowns in a 52-49 victory over Monmouth on Saturday. 34 of his 51 throws were completed, resulting in a career-high 452 yards and six touchdowns. With the six touchdown passes, he equaled his own school record and moved up to take the top spot in throwing touchdowns all-time with 78. Kevin Anderson’s previous record of 73 was surpassed by him (2014-2017).

DeMorat has completed 52 of 76 throws for 838 yards and eleven touchdowns overall this season. In terms of throwing touchdowns and yards per game, he tops the NCAA FCS. The Rams’ subsequent match is scheduled for Saturday, September 17.