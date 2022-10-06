The Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision spring notification-of-transfer periods will now take place from April 15–30 instead of May 1–15, according to a decision made by the (Division I) Council. The reasoning behind this is that pushing the spring window forward by 15 days will bring it closer to the conclusion of spring football, giving transferring athletes more time to navigate the transfer procedure and settle in at their new school before summer practices and courses start.
Although they are not required to finish their transfers during that window, players must wait until then to join the Portal in order to keep their eligibility for the following season. In FBS and FCS, the autumn transfer portal windows are still open. It appears that not many people are aware of this announcement because it was hidden within one on women’s basketball.