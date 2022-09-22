in NCAA Player

The NCAA does not exist to safeguard players, according to Andrew Cooper

Cooper, a former track and cross-country runner at Washington State University and the University of California, Berkeley, gained a critical perspective on how the NCAA oversees collegiate athletics as a result of his experience competing at prestigious American colleges. And he thinks that collegiate athletics in the US need to revamp its system, structure, and priorities.

 

Cooper presided over the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Councils at WSU and UC Berkeley while working inside the system. He is now an activist for athletes’ rights who believes the NCAA and colleges have a systematic problem with how they handle charges of sexual assault and mental health problems. Additionally, he asserts that athletics are only important to colleges when they stand to lose money.

The problem, according to Cooper, is that colleges have procedures in place but make flimsy promises about safeguarding students and athletes. Although it is expected of universities to police themselves, they have an incentive to hide sexual assault. America is experiencing a self-regulation problem.

 

