NCAA places LSU on one-year probation for the behavior of the former assistant

After ruling that former offensive line coach James Cregg violated recruiting rules during the 2020 football season, the NCAA placed LSU’s football team on one year of probation on Thursday. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions determined that Cregg violated rules prohibiting face-to-face interactions with potential recruits during the COVID-19 epidemic and gave recruits inappropriate inducements.

 

Cregg was also given a three-year “show cause” punishment by the committee, which would limit his own recruiting efforts if he were to join another NCAA member institution during that time.

The infractions in this case constitute willful misbehavior, according to the panel, which should worry the membership even if it has seen more extreme behavior in other circumstances. The goal of the COVID-19 recruiting dead time was to safeguard the wellbeing of recruits, student-athletes, and institutional employees. Additionally, it leveled the recruiting field at a time when regional COVID-19 limits were in place. The former assistant’s identity has not been made public.

 

