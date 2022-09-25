Cregg was also given a three-year “show cause” punishment by the committee, which would limit his own recruiting efforts if he were to join another NCAA member institution during that time.

The infractions in this case constitute willful misbehavior, according to the panel, which should worry the membership even if it has seen more extreme behavior in other circumstances. The goal of the COVID-19 recruiting dead time was to safeguard the wellbeing of recruits, student-athletes, and institutional employees. Additionally, it leveled the recruiting field at a time when regional COVID-19 limits were in place. The former assistant’s identity has not been made public.