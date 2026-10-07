NCAA teams stocked with high-end NHL prospects to watch in 2026-27

The NCAA men’s ice hockey season is underway and features an infusion of talent from across North America and Europe, with a recent rule change producing an influx of players from the Canadian junior leagues. Many high-profile draft picks have joined college programs, making the league deeper and more competitive than in years past, according to the report.

College programs are viewed as high-level development grounds before prospects turn professional. Landon DuPont, identified as the consensus first-overall draft prospect, landed with the Michigan Wolverines, and several schools added multiple members of the most recent draft class, according to the report.

The University of Denver enters the season as the defending national champion with head coach David Carle back behind the bench, and the program seeking its fourth NCAA title in six years. To replace defensemen Eric Pohlkamp (San Jose Sharks) and Boston Buckberger (Columbus Blue Jackets), Denver added Daxon Rudolph (Buffalo Sabres) and Ryan Lin (Sharks). Both defenders are expected to play significant roles for the Pioneers and could benefit from additional seasons in college, according to the report.

Denver also bolstered its forward corps with Jack Pridham (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Mikey Berchild (Carolina Hurricanes). Pridham comes off a 1.5 points-per-game season in the OHL, while Berchild averaged nearly a point per game with the U.S. National Team Development Program last season. They joinSam Harris (Montreal Canadiens), Clarke Caswell (Seattle Kraken) and Jay Reeder (Los Angeles Kings), who drove much of Denver’s offense during the championship run, according to the report.

Michigan State presents a loaded lineup of first-round talent expected to spearhead a potent attack. Ethan Belchetz (Utah Mammoth), Ryker Lee (Nashville Predators), Mason West (Chicago Blackhawks) and Cullen Potter (Calgary Flames) are projected as offensive leaders, blending skill and size. Cayden Lindstrom (Blue Jackets) returns for his sophomore season and is identified as a key player who needs to develop into a game-breaking middle-six NHL piece, according to the report.