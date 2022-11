The NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship game’s 19 total shootout goals were the most since Michigan and Notre Dame combined for 21 in 2018. For the first time since 2003, the Panthers will now meet No. 7 seeded Duke in the Round of 16 of the NCAA Championship on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m. ET at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Panthers have now reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament three times, the most recent being in 2013.