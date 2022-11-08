in NCAA Team

In the NCAA Tournament, Princeton will face Syracuse at Maryland

The NCAA field hockey tournament will begin on Friday with the Orange and Black taking on the Orange, and the winner of that game will be playing in the second round. The Ivy League champion Princeton has been paired with Syracuse, which the Tigers upset 5-1 on September 9, in a first-round matchup on Friday at 2:30 at the University of Maryland. At noon, the third-seeded host institution and Liberty, who finished second in the NCAA in 2021, will square off in the opening game of the day.

 

The winner will go to the Final Four at UConn on Sunday at 1:00. With an overall record of 13-4 and an eight-game winning run, Princeton enters the NCAA tournament. For the 20th time in program history, the Tigers were undefeated in the Ivy League while claiming their 27th league championship.

The Tigers will participate in the NCAA tournament for the 26th time. The team has competed in four NCAA finals and nine NCAA Final Fours, including the 2012 championship. Since Carla Tagliente and Dina Rizzo assumed leadership of the coaching staff in 2016, Princeton has made it to the Final Four three times.

 

