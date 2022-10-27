In the middle of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be Jay Wright. The former Villanova coach now gets to enjoy it a lot more, which is the greatest change. Thursday saw the announcement from CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports that Wright would serve as a studio commentator for March Madness on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. After 21 seasons at Villanova, the Hall of Fame coach retired in April. During that time, the Wildcats won two national championships (in 2016 and 2018) and made four Final Four trips.
Wright enjoyed participating in the tournament as a coach, so he is excited about the opportunity to participate as an analyst and supporter. Throughout the regular season, he will also serve as a studio and game commentator for CBS and CBS Sports Network. When Villanova plays Penn on December 7 on CBS Sports Network, he will make his analyst debut in a well-known setting.