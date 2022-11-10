To host first-round matches later this week, all five Big Ten Conference institutions received top-six seeds in their respective quadrants of the tournament. If the Nittany Lions win this weekend, Penn State, the No. 2 seed in its area, would also host the second- and third-round games on November 18 and 20.

With Monday’s announcement, the Big Ten Conference can now boast a streak of 28 seasons in which at least four of its current women’s soccer clubs have qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, conference schools have competed in 10 NCAA College Cup competitions overall, with Penn State winning the Big Ten’s first national title in women’s soccer in 2015.