NCAAM Top 10 Games: Alabama vs Florida

Alabama vs Florida Recap

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Florida Gators in a thrilling SEC showdown on March 15, 2025, highlighting a loaded day of Top 10 NCAAM matchups. Alabama emerged victorious, 85-78, behind a dominant performance from Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, who combined for 48 points.

The first half saw Florida take control early, with Walter Clayton Jr. scoring 14 points in the opening 20 minutes to give the Gators a 41-36 halftime lead. However, Alabama came out strong in the second half, applying full-court pressure and forcing turnovers that led to fast-break points and momentum swings.

With five minutes remaining, Alabama took a 72-70 lead after a steal and slam from Aaron Estrada, and never looked back. Clutch free throws sealed the win and gave Alabama a boost heading into the SEC Tournament.

Key Performances

Alabama Crimson Tide:

Mark Sears: 26 points, 6 assists, 3 steals.

Grant Nelson: 22 points, 8 rebounds.

Aaron Estrada: 11 points, 5 assists.

Florida Gators:

Walter Clayton Jr.: 24 points, 4 assists.

Tyrese Samuel: 16 points, 6 rebounds.

Riley Kugel: 12 points, 3 steals.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Alabama: 49.2% Florida: 46.7%

Three-Point Shooting: Alabama: 10/25 (40%) Florida: 9/23 (39.1%)

Turnovers: Alabama: 9 Florida: 14



Top 10 NCAAM Games – March 15, 2025

🗓️ A loaded day of elite college basketball action:

#1 Purdue vs #10 Michigan State #2 Houston vs #7 Kansas #3 UConn vs #9 Marquette #4 Alabama vs Florida (Recapped above) #5 Arizona vs #6 UCLA #8 Baylor vs #15 Texas Tech #11 Creighton vs #13 Seton Hall #12 Auburn vs Mississippi State #14 Memphis vs SMU #16 Duke vs North Carolina (Rivalry Matchup)

These games carry major seeding implications for the NCAA Tournament, with conference titles and at-large bids hanging in the balance.

