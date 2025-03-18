Nets vs Celtics NBA Recap: Highlights, Stats

Game Recap

In a Week 22 Eastern Conference battle, the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-108 on March 18, 2025, behind a dominant second-half surge and a standout performance from Jayson Tatum. The win keeps Boston firmly in the race for the top seed in the East, while the Nets continue to slide with playoff hopes dimming.

The first half was competitive, with Mikal Bridges scoring 16 first-half points to keep the Nets within striking distance. Boston led 56-53 at halftime, thanks to efficient shooting from Derrick White and Kristaps Porziņģis.

In the third quarter, the Celtics took control, going on a 14-3 run sparked by back-to-back threes from Jaylen Brown and a transition dunk by Tatum. The Nets struggled to generate offense as the Celtics’ perimeter defense locked in. Boston extended the lead to 15 going into the fourth and never looked back.

Key Performances

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Jaylen Brown: 24 points, 5 rebounds

Derrick White: 16 points, 6 assists

Kristaps Porziņģis: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 25 points, 3 assists

Cam Thomas: 18 points, 4 rebounds

Nic Claxton: 10 points, 11 rebounds

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal %: Celtics 50.7% | Nets 44.2%

Three-Point %: Celtics 39.4% (13/33) | Nets 32.1% (9/28)

Rebounds: Celtics 45 | Nets 38

Turnovers: Celtics 11 | Nets 15

Takeaways

Boston’s offensive balance and transition defense were key to pulling away in the second half.

Tatum continues his MVP-caliber season , showing leadership in clutch moments.

Brooklyn struggled with consistency, especially in late shot-clock situations.

What’s Next

The Celtics will next face the Milwaukee Bucks in a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview, while the Nets have a critical game against the Heat as they try to cling to a Play-In spot.

