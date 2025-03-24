New Mexico vs Michigan State Recap: Spartans Advance

Game Recap

The Michigan State Spartans moved one step closer to another deep March run with a 65-57 win over the New Mexico Lobos on March 24, 2025, in a hard-fought defensive battle. Tom Izzo’s squad relied on experience, rebounding, and late-game poise to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

New Mexico came out aggressively, pushing the pace and hitting early threes to take a 32-29 halftime lead. However, Michigan State made critical halftime adjustments, slowing the game down and forcing New Mexico into contested jumpers.

A second-half surge led by A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall put the Spartans ahead, and their defense held the Lobos to just 25 second-half points. A crucial 9-0 run with under six minutes remaining created enough separation to close it out.

Key Performances

Michigan State Spartans:

A.J. Hoggard: 16 points, 6 assists

Malik Hall: 14 points, 7 rebounds

Jaden Akins: 11 points, 3 steals

New Mexico Lobos:

Jaelen House: 15 points, 4 assists

Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 12 points, 5 rebounds

JT Toppin: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal %: Michigan State 46.2% | New Mexico 39.7%

Rebounds: Michigan State 36 | New Mexico 30

Turnovers: Michigan State 8 | New Mexico 12

Points Off Turnovers: Michigan State 17 | New Mexico 6

Takeaways

Michigan State’s experience showed in crunch time , especially in half-court execution.

New Mexico struggled to create offense late , relying heavily on isolation plays.

Tom Izzo’s defensive schemes continue to frustrate opponents in March.

What’s Next?

The Spartans advance to face Arizona in the Sweet 16, a high-stakes clash of contrasting styles that could come down to rebounding and tempo.

