New Mexico vs Michigan State Recap: Spartans Advance

Game Recap
The Michigan State Spartans moved one step closer to another deep March run with a 65-57 win over the New Mexico Lobos on March 24, 2025, in a hard-fought defensive battle. Tom Izzo’s squad relied on experience, rebounding, and late-game poise to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
New Mexico came out aggressively, pushing the pace and hitting early threes to take a 32-29 halftime lead. However, Michigan State made critical halftime adjustments, slowing the game down and forcing New Mexico into contested jumpers.
A second-half surge led by A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall put the Spartans ahead, and their defense held the Lobos to just 25 second-half points. A crucial 9-0 run with under six minutes remaining created enough separation to close it out.
Key Performances
Michigan State Spartans:
-
A.J. Hoggard: 16 points, 6 assists
-
Malik Hall: 14 points, 7 rebounds
-
Jaden Akins: 11 points, 3 steals
New Mexico Lobos:
-
Jaelen House: 15 points, 4 assists
-
Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 12 points, 5 rebounds
-
JT Toppin: 10 points, 6 rebounds
Statistical Highlights
-
Field Goal %: Michigan State 46.2% | New Mexico 39.7%
-
Rebounds: Michigan State 36 | New Mexico 30
-
Turnovers: Michigan State 8 | New Mexico 12
-
Points Off Turnovers: Michigan State 17 | New Mexico 6
Takeaways
-
Michigan State’s experience showed in crunch time, especially in half-court execution.
-
New Mexico struggled to create offense late, relying heavily on isolation plays.
-
Tom Izzo’s defensive schemes continue to frustrate opponents in March.
What’s Next?
The Spartans advance to face Arizona in the Sweet 16, a high-stakes clash of contrasting styles that could come down to rebounding and tempo.
