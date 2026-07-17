New York becomes summer sports hub with Knicks title, Fanatics Fest and World Cup

New York City has become a focal point for sports this summer, with a string of high-profile events and championship moments converging on the city. The New York Knicks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 and then won their first title in 53 years. The New York Liberty also captured a second Commissioner’s Cup in Brooklyn, and the wedding of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden added another wave of attention.

Music and baseball added to the carnival atmosphere: Jay-Z returned for a three-night run at Yankee Stadium the weekend before Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived for a marquee series against the New York Yankees, according to the coverage.

This week featured the Sports Humanitarian Awards and the ESPYS, a new attendance record for a Gotham FC women’s event in the city, and Fanatics Fest in Manhattan drawing major names. The stretch culminates Sunday with the FIFA World Cup final, capping one of the busiest runs on the city’s sports calendar in recent memory, according to the report.

Fanatics Fest included a taping of LeBron James’ “Mind the Game” podcast with Tyrese Haliburton, drawing a diverse crowd wearing Cleveland and Knicks jerseys. James and Haliburton discussed a variety of topics, and an attendee even asked James to sign with the New York Yankees, prompting laughter from the audience. Novak Djokovic joined an edition of “The Shop” to discuss his loss to Jannik Sinner, and U.S. men’s national team breakout Folarin Balogun appeared to talk about locker-room culture, per the coverage.

At the Sports Humanitarian Awards, the Baltimore Ravens were named the 2026 Team of the Year. Ravens president Sashi Brown emphasized the team’s community work and pledged support, saying the organization is committed to local efforts and would contribute $100,000 to ESPN’s pediatric cancer research goal. According to ESPN, the network has set a $10 million fundraising target for pediatric cancer research ahead of Super Bowl LXI and has already raised $2 million. Jersey Mike’s won the Corporate Community Impact award, and Stephen Curry received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian award, presented by Lonnie Ali, the coverage noted.