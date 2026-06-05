Neymar at the World Cup: a look at his results and stats

Brazil ranks as the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles — 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 — and is the only team to have qualified for all 23 tournaments, including the 2026 edition, according to ESPN.

Neymar emerged as a marquee Brazilian talent after winning the South American Footballer of the Year award with Santos in 2011 at age 19. According to ESPN, he has been a central figure for Brazil at recent World Cups but has not yet led the nation to victory in a World Cup final, a result the report notes could change in 2026.

Across World Cup competition, ESPN lists Neymar as having played in four tournaments — 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — totaling 13 appearances, 1,187 minutes, eight goals and four assists.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Neymar made five appearances, missing two matches due to injury. He scored four goals, contributed one assist and finished as the Bronze Boot winner as Brazil advanced to the semifinals, per ESPN.

In Russia in 2018, Neymar appeared in five matches, scoring twice and recording two assists as Brazil reached the quarterfinals. At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, he played three matches — missing two fixtures because of injury — and posted two goals and one assist while Brazil again exited in the quarterfinals, according to ESPN.