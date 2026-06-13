Neymar dominates Brazil build-up as Morocco prepare for World Cup opener

Morocco’s World Cup opener against Brazil on Saturday is among the most anticipated group-stage fixtures, pitting two sides that arrive with new coaches and high expectations, according to the report. Brazil bring abundant talent under Carlo Ancelotti and the burden of a 24-year wait for a world title; Morocco arrive off the back of a run to the semifinals in Qatar and with renewed confidence. The teams sit sixth and seventh in the FIFA World Rankings, respectively.

The build-up in Brazil, however, has centred far more on Neymar than on tactics or the opposition. The report lists a string of questions that have dominated coverage: Will he play? Will he start? Is he fit enough? Should he have been included at all? It notes the attention has largely outstripped the forward’s recent on-field contribution, which has been curtailed by injuries and lengthy absences.

According to the report, Neymar has not played for the Selecao since 2023 and featured in only eight of 18 Brasileirao matches prior to the tournament. Ancelotti’s decision to include the forward has forced the coach to answer repeated questions about Neymar’s calf injury and recovery timeline rather than other elements of his squad, the report adds.

The report uses Brazil’s friendly against Panama on May 31 to illustrate the phenomenon. Brazil won 6-2, with Vinicius Jr. described as electric and several players impressing, yet much of the post-match attention focused on Neymar’s appearance at the Maracana despite his non-participation. The forward was applauded by supporters and drew the cameras even though he did not enter the game.

The report also notes Neymar’s standing in Brazil’s history — he is their record goalscorer and has enjoyed success at the highest levels — but cautions that World Cups are decided by current form rather than past achievements. It concludes that discussions around the player have become emotional and nostalgic, at times disconnected from present performance.