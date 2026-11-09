NFC North sits at 25-8 through nine weeks, posts historic midseason start

Sunday produced three more wins for the NFC North as the Lions beat the Dolphins 19-9, the Packers routed the Patriots 45-27 and the Bears edged the Buccaneers 27-24 in primetime despite five turnovers, according to the report. The Vikings close out Week 9 on Monday night against the Bills, and a win there would give the North a 4-0 week for the first time this season.

Through nine weeks the four-team group stands at 25-8, a .757 winning percentage that the report equated roughly to a 13-win pace over a 17-game season. That mark is the best any division has posted through nine weeks of NFL play since the 1970 merger, the report said; even if the Vikings lose and the division falls to .736, it would still be the best through nine weeks.

Of the eight losses the division has taken this season, five came to teams inside the NFC North. The Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings are a combined 18-3 (.857) against opponents outside the division, according to the article. The Lions’ non-division losses came to the Bills and Panthers, and the Packers’ lone non-division defeat was to the Falcons on a short week in September.

The four teams have outscored non-North opponents by just over a touchdown per game and are averaging nearly 28 points per contest against outside opponents, the report added. That outside-the-division win percentage is the best through nine weeks in NFL history, though a Vikings loss to Buffalo could alter that standing. The 1984 AFC West went 21-4 (.850) through nine weeks, and the 2022 NFC East was 20-5 through midseason.

Regardless of Monday’s result, the report noted the NFC North will finish Week 9 with the best collective record of any division through nine weeks in the Super Bowl era and is guaranteed to be no worse than second in out-of-division winning percentage through nine weeks.