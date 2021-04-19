NFL News: Alex Smith Announces Retirement From Football

It was easily one of the more gruesome injuries that have ever been seen in the NFL. Smith went down with a broken leg that eventually required 17 surgeries to fight off an infection. He also had to opt to NOT have his leg amputated as a result.

But he kept fighting through and eventually announced that he would be returning to football. That all culminated in an epic comeback that saw Smith lead the Washington Football Team to an NFC East title.

Today, the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year announced his retirement from professional football. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith said that he felt like he could keep playing. He also went on to say that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family after 16 years in the NFL.

The 49ers took Smith number 1 overall in the 2005 draft. He would spend 8 seasons there before joining up with the Chiefs in 2013. Smith is 27th all-time in the NFL with 36,650 passing yards. He also added 199 touchdown passes throughout his career.

He was released by Washington last month with 2 years left on his contract. The move saved the team almost $15 million against the salary cap for this coming season.

Congrats on a heck of a career, and one of the best stories in my lifetime Alex.