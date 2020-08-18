NFL News: Alex Smith’s Comeback, Tight Ends Get Paid, Teams Announce Plan for Fans, and MORE!

This week in the NFL can be summed up as the week of the Tight Ends. The 49ers’ George Kittle and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce both got PAID by their teams and will be around for the long haul. NFL teams are also starting to make early decisions on whether or not they will be able to host fans in the early part of the 2020 season. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The 49ers made headlines this week when it was announced that they were extending Tight End George Kittle five more years. The new deal would pay Kittle an extra $75 million with more than half of that contract guaranteed. It was said during the offseason that Kittle was a top priority for San Francisco, and this certainly proves that. Kittle now ranks as the highest-paid TE per season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrable had a few jokes about the Seahawks having to cut a player for trying to sneak a girl into their hotel. CB Kemah Siverand was cut after he tried to sneak in a female guest disguised in Seahawks gear. In Vrabel’s words, “I hope that she wasn’t the size of an actual NFL football player.”

The Houston Texans are the latest team in the NFL to announce that they will be playing without fans for the first home game of the season on September 20th against the Ravens. Houston is one of many teams that will at the very least be limiting attendance as the country struggles to keep COVID-19 numbers down.

Former Texans’ RB Lamar Miller is about to land in a new place. The running back will be signing a deal with the Patriots to add some depth to their backfield while Sony Michel is on the PUP list, and will be getting reps with new QB Cam Newton. The deal is reportedly for one year.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is the latest Tight End to get a huge payday this past week. Kelce was extended four years by the Chiefs with a $57 million extension to go along with it. The deal keeps him in Kansas City for the next six seasons and will have him playing with recently extended Patrick Mahomes for quite some time. It also puts Kelce in the top five highest annual salaries for TE’s this year.

The Green Bay Packers are working on their defensive line by signing NT Kenny Clark to a four-year extension. The deal is reported to be worth $70 million and includes a huge $20 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid NT in NFL history. Overall, Clark will come in as the 12th highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Social News

The incredible comeback story of Alex Smith is likely something that will be talked about for years to come. After dozens of surgeries after a horrific leg injury, the veteran QB has been cleared for football activities.

More on Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith amazingly being cleared Sunday to resume football activity, via @john_keim:https://t.co/Ehwj8AB3af — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2020

Over in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady isn’t being treated any differently by HC Bruce Arians. Apparently Bruce doesn’t care about how many Super Bowls you’ve won, you’re still getting yelled at.

Bruce Arians isn't taking it easy on Tom 😅 pic.twitter.com/PaWWECAClm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2020