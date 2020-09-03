NFL News: Alvin Kamara’s Contract Dispute, Leonard Fournette Finds New Home, and More!

The NFL had a few shakeups with runnings backs this week, starting with the Saints’ Alvin Kamara. The Pro Bowl RB had apparently had four consecutive days of unexcused absences from workout camps as he tries to get a new deal from New Orleans. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding power running back Leonard Fournette to their mega-team with a 1-year deal. Fournette will earn a max deal worth $3.5 million with a $2 million base salary. His incentives for the year will be based on rushing yards and total playtime. He will add to the powerhouse offense that already added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this past offseason.

The NFL and YouTube set up a new carriage deal this week just in time for the start of the 2020 season. The deal will allow NFL Network and NFL Redzone to be available to YouTube TV base membership. The move represents a massive step forward in making the NFL more available to fans across the country.

New Orleans Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara missed several days of practice that were marked as unexcused. Kamara is reportedly holding out for a better contract, and for a little bit it seemed like the Saints might consider moving him. The good news is that Kamara reportedly met with Sean Peyton, and things are progressing towards a new deal for him.

The Seahawks are once again teaming up with WR Josh Gordon. Seattle is signing the speedy receiver to a 1-year deal worth $1 million once he is reinstated. Gordon will still need to be reinstated by the NFL in order to make that money though.

The Titans are picking up an established kicker by signing Stephen Gostkowski. The former Patriots’ kicker lives in the Nashville area and recently was a part of a workout for Tennessee. He will immediately slot in as their main guy for the season after 14 seasons playing with New England.

The Patriots are surprisingly choosing to release WR Mohamed Sanu. The release was NOT in time for the wire deadline, so Sanu could be a guy that will be picked up fairly quickly. There are plenty of WR needy teams left in the NFL.

Social News

The Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski connection is alive and well in Tampa Bay.

Who's ready for this on game days? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lBeb4Im0BA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 2, 2020

In a season where we don’t get to be around the players or get to see them a whole lot, we’re all for this content from the Seahawks.

We asked our guys who has the messiest locker on the team… and @TDLockett12 was coming for EVERYBODY. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uZhw3YOUKm — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 2, 2020

And finally, what better way to get hyped for NFL kickoff than by Marshawn Lynch narrating a Doritos commercial.

Dreaming of kickoff 💭 and rushing for 100 on Sundays @Doritos #ad pic.twitter.com/IA1qGM1CsW — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) September 3, 2020