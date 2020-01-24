NFL News: Antonio Brown Turns Himself In To Law Authorities After Bizarre Incident

If you thought that very former NFL player Antonio Brown would calm down with the season nearing it’s close, think again.

In the wake of a bizarre incident where Brown assaulted a delivery driver, he has turned himself into local authorities. This report stems from TMZ and ESPN initially.

Breaking: Antonio Brown turned himself into the Broward County jail Thursday night following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/en3LIe4rbA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2020

The former wideout turned himself in to Broward County Jail on Thursday night. This was in response to an arrest warrant filed against him on three charges.

Keep in mind, Brown’s trainer Glen Holt was also arrested on similar charges. Allegedly, Brown threw a rock at the driver’s moving truck before the assault took place, according to TMZ.

The moving company was in charge of moving items that Brown had stored in California and transporting them to his Hollywood, Florida home.

So what is it like to be a neighbor of Brown? In case you were wondering, here is from ESPN:

Brown’s home is located in a gated community. Multiple neighbors told ESPN they are fed up with the antics coming from the home, including multiple police encounters this month.

Undeniably, this has been one of the most tumultuous years I can remember for a pro-athlete in my life. It’s not a fun thing to write about, but it’s hard to dismiss that it leaves me wondering how the story ends for Brown.

Also, I can’t believe this was one of my top picks in fantasy football this past season. I will always have that dubious distinction on my own rap sheet of infractions.

Hopefully Brown gets his act together, and quietly goes on with his life like a normal human being. If we are all being honest, we know the likelihood of that taking place is slim to none. This will not be our last post about bizarre Brown happenings, I would wager.