NFL News: Big Changes Possibly Coming To Football’s Playoff Format

If you want more NFL football, a report that surfaced on Wednesday could be music to your ears.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, if a new CBA agreement is approved in the coming weeks, the NFL will play an additional regular season game. Equally important, the NFL will add a playoff team to each side of the conference for a total of seven on each.

NFL playoff structure is about to be changed. Under the current CBA proposal, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs, with only bye per conference, sources tell ESPN. It would go into effect this upcoming season. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

Here are the key points of the new CBA proposal, according to Schefter:

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement proposal, the NFL would add a playoff team to each conference beginning in the 2020 season.

Notably, only the team best record in each conference would receive a bye during wild-card weekend. Therefore two games would be added to wildcard weekend for a total of six games on the first weekend of the postseason.

According to Schefter, the extra playoff teams has the players on board. However, increasing the number of regular-season games to 17 is not something they are in favor of thus far.

Overall, that is the high notes from what could happen in the NFL next year.

For me, that’s pretty exciting. I suppose I don’t see the issue with it. For example, the preseason seems pointless and too long as it is. More playoff football is a good thing.

I give some props to all involved for getting the ball rolling on this. We will have more as this story develops.