NFL News: Cam Newton Goes to New England, Patriots Get Their Punishment, and More!

When Tom Brady headed down south for Tampa Bay, many in the NFL felt that the New England Patriots were done for. Bill Belichick did what he does best and completely flipped the script by signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal this week. Let’s dive into the crazy news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Cam Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots was the news of the week, but 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman’s response is also news. Sherman called the size of Newton’s contract ‘disgusting’ and that a deal worth at most $7.5 million for him is ridiculous. The Patriots certainly got a deal out of the former MVP QB.

While on the subject of the Patriots, we might as well talk about the fines handed down to them for their part in a television crew filing incident. New England will be fined $1.1 million and lose their 2021 third-round draft pick, but their tv crews will also not be allowed to shoot games during the 2020 season. The Cam Newton contract could not have been timed out better.

The good news for football fans is that there is growing optimism for the start of the 2020 season. NFL EVP Jeff Pash said that teams have been told training camps are expected to open on a normal schedule without any delays.

Cleveland Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is 100 percent ready to go and fully recovered from the surgery he underwent on a core muscle injury that slowed him down in 2019. Beckham will not face any limitations at the start of training camps.

The NFL had a meeting this past week, in part to discuss a new NFL voting education and registration initiative. Roger Goodell has been having conversations with players for the last few weeks and voting was one area that players stressed the importance in. Owners and general managers have also expressed interest in this initiative.

Social News

Despite the rumors flying around about Cam Newton for the entire offseason, he revealed that the Patriots were the only team that really made an effort towards signing him.

The Patriots were the only team to show "any real interest" per @AdamSchefter. (🎨: tmaccreative/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UmAOsf8QRq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2020

Staying on QB’s, we got a reminder of this very pure exchange between coach O exchange with the top NFL draft pick in 2020.

“Take it easy on that cigar, boy.”⠀

⠀

This Coach O-Burrow exchange after the CFP National Championship was so pure. (via @LSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/h1XO2fHIxC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2020

Have you ever seen Randy Moss catch a fish with his bare hands? Now you have. You’re welcome.

Randy Moss with the one-handed grab 😂🐟 pic.twitter.com/vQEQC7L99x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2020

The New Orleans Saints lit up the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in support of Pride month. The Smoothie King Center, which plays host to the Pelicans, was also lit up in support.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center are in #Pride colors! Today marks the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement. pic.twitter.com/bM5wHBxK8O — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 29, 2020

And finally, only 75 days until the NFL season kicks off guys. It’s so. Damn. Close.

NFL season scheduled to kick off in 75 days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 27, 2020