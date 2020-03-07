NFL News: Chargers Sign Austin Ekeler to Four-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a four-year deal with running back Austin Ekeler. League sources have suggested that the deal is worth $24.5 million and includes $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler was scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year started on March 18th. Ekeler when speaking about the deal was excited with what the Chargers were able to get done.

It feels a little overwhelming, but it’s a relief. We were going back and forth for a month. We were pretty far apart at first, but once we kept getting closer it started to become a real possibility.

Ekeler split a lot of time with fellow running back Melvin Gordon last year after he ended his contract hold out. Despite having to split time with Gordon, Ekeler was able to finish near the top of the league in receiving touchdowns for a running back and catches out of the backfield.

Melvin Gordon is expected to test out free agency this offseason, so it seems likely that Ekeler will be the main back heading into the new season. The change in role would line up with the Chargers moving into their new stadium in Hollywood Park this year.