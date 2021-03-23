NFL News: Eagles Sign Joe Flacco, Raiders Rework Marcus Mariota’s Contract

The wild Quarterback movement across the NFL continues this offseason. It seems like every team is getting a new starter or at least a new backup option the way that signal callers have been moved around.

The latest signing there is with veteran QB Joe Flacco. The former Ravens Pro Bowler is signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, presumably to backup Jalen Hurts. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts this offseason, making Hurts their main guy.

Flacco’s deal with the Eagles is for one year and $3.5 million. It could elevate to $7.5 million depending on what his role is with the team in 2021-22. This is Flacco’s fourth team in as many seasons after signing deals with the Broncos and Jets after leaving the Ravens.