NFL News: Eagles Sign Joe Flacco, Raiders Rework Marcus Mariota’s Contract

The wild Quarterback movement across the NFL continues this offseason. It seems like every team is getting a new starter or at least a new backup option the way that signal callers have been moved around.
The latest signing there is with veteran QB Joe Flacco. The former Ravens Pro Bowler is signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, presumably to backup Jalen Hurts. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts this offseason, making Hurts their main guy.
Flacco’s deal with the Eagles is for one year and $3.5 million. It could elevate to $7.5 million depending on what his role is with the team in 2021-22. This is Flacco’s fourth team in as many seasons after signing deals with the Broncos and Jets after leaving the Ravens.
At 36 years of age and with 13 seasons of experience and a Super Bowl win, the Eagles could be going for some veteran leadership to mentor Hurts.
Raiders Figure it Out With Mariota
The Las Vegas Raiders were in danger of losing backup QB Marcus Mariota before restructuring his deal this week. Mariota will now make $3.5 million with the opportunity to earn up to $8 million with incentives.
The deal comes just a few weeks after the team requested he take a cut all the way down to $3 million from his negotiated $10.725 million contract. The deal not only allows the team some space and money to work with but also makes him easier to trade if teams start to check-in.
As of now, Derek Carr is the guy the Raiders are going to run out there under center for the 2021-22 year.
All of that news and more, this week in the NFL!