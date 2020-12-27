NFL News: J.J. Watt Loses His Temper, Calls Out Texans for Poor Effort

The NFL season has not gone nearly as well as the Houston Texans had planned in 2020. The team fired head coach Bill O’Brien back in October following an 0-4 start from the team. O’Brien finished his time with the Texans with a 52-48 record and a playoff record of 2-4.

Following a close loss to the Cincinatti Bengals on Sunday afternoon, things came to a breaking point for Houston. Defensive End J.J. Watt did not hold back when addressing media following the loss, blasting the team’s lack of effort in the loss. The Texans have long been eliminated from playoff contention and entered today with a 4-10 record.

If you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash, even when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there, give everything you’ve got and try your hardest, that’s bulls—t.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year continued to lay into his team and their lack of success on the year as a whole. Watt pointed to other guys around the league that would like to have jobs in the NFL regardless of the record, and that he felt they would work hard to get where they are.

A 10-year veteran of the NFL, Watt has just 1 year remaining with the Texans on his current contract. The oft-injured Watt could find it difficult to find a job after his current contract is up, given the fact that he has averaged just 8 games per season since 2016. The 2020 has been much more kind to Watt as he’s been able to play almost every game.