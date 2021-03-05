NFL News: J.J. Watt Reportedly Signing With The Arizona Cardinals

The NFL is having quite the offseason. Stars from across the league are swapping teams with many of them upset with the current organizations for one reason or another. One guy that can be included in that is former Houston Texan, J.J. Watt.

There was plenty of speculation on where the Pro Bowl defensive end would wind up, with rumors that he could sign with the Packers floated around. But Watt broke the internet on Monday morning when he posted a picture of himself working out in an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

The Cardinals reportedly gave Watt a two-year deal worth up to $31 million. The deal includes $23 million in guaranteed money. he joined DeAndre Hopkins as notable Texans to move on to the Cardinals in the last few years. the Texans were heavily criticized for their trade of Hopkins to Arizona.

Watt also joins a list of notable NFL stars in the past to sign with teh Cardinals. That includes names such as Kurt Warner, Emmitt Smith, Edgerrin James, and Alan Faneca. Watt noted that he wanted to play for a team that was in serious contention for a Superbowl, and he accomplishes that with the high-powered Cardinals offense.

Watt also gets the opportunity to line up alongside Chandler Jones. Those two guys have a combined 192.5 sacks since the start of the 2012 season. If Russell Wilson wanted out of the NFC West before, he’s REALLY going to want out now.

