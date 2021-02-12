NFL News: J.J. Watt Will Be Released by the Houston Texans Per His Request

The Houston Texans are really rocking the NFL world today. Amid all of the turmoil within the organization and player turnover, they have agreed to release Defensive End, J.J. Watt. Watt posted on social media today that he had asked the team and their owners for a release so that he can pursue other opportunities.

The move represents the end of an era in Houston sports. Watt was drafted by the Texans in 2011 with the number 11 pick in the draft. Watt immediately became the face of the franchise, winning three NFL Defensive Players of the Year awards and doing an incredible amount of work in the community.

I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, and I’ve been working extremely hard. But at the same time, it is always tough to move on. And I just want you guys to know that I love you. I appreciate you. I appreciate the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL.

Watt has experienced his fair share of injuries over the last few years, but he’s coming off of his 2nd 16-game season since 2015. He ranked 15th out of the 119 qualified pass-rushers in win rate and forced a pair of fumbles during the 2020 season.

Although he is quickly approaching age 32, Watt represents a very good option at defensive end for any franchise. When healthy, he is easily one of the top players at his position, often drawing the attention of multiple blockers on the offensive line.