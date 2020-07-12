NFL News: Jamal Adams Might Stay Put, Jersey Exchanges Get Banned, And More!

The NFL and their executives were almost entirely positive that a season would happen as recently as a few weeks ago. Changes in COVID numbers have put that into question though, and things might have to change. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week, including some new rules!
Top News This Week
- The Jets have gone back and forth with Safety Jamal Adams about a contract extension for months now, culminating in him asking the team for a trade to one of his approved franchises. As it turns out, teammate Le’Veon Bell isn’t so sure that Adams will be on the move. In his words, Bell thinks that Adams wants to be with the Jets and ultimately will be moving forward.
- The NFL has decided that it will not allow the exchange of jerseys after games this year. The new policy is meant to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, though it was met with some backlash from current players. San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman was fairly vocal about the policy, calling it the ‘perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell’. In his mind, the NFL is not looking at the actual problems.
- Philadelphia Eagles’ owner Jeffry Lurie has a film company that will be producing a film called The Meaning of Hitler. The film is apparently meant to address the social issues in society. This follows the news that Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson had posted anti-semitic thoughts and quotes for Hitler online, with plenty of understandable backlash.
- The Washington Redskins are likely to announce their new name as soon as today, but that will come with some details attached. Washington will no longer utilize any Native American imagery in any of their new brandings, according to Adam Schefter.
- San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert has officially requested a trade from the team following disappointing talks with the team to adjust Mosttert’s contract. Mostert led all NFL RBs in YPC as he helped lead the team to the Super Bowl last year.
- The Baltimore Ravens have announced that their seating capacity for this season will be capped at fewer than14,000 seats. That is if fans are allowed to attend NFL games at all in the 2020-21 season. The Ravens are the first team to officially announce that they will not be allowed to sit at full capacity.
- The New England Patriots and RB Rex Burkhead have agreed to a reworked contract for his final year. Burkhead gets $550k to sign and will have his base salary dropped from $2.5m to 1.05m. The move creates $981,250 in cap space for the Patriots.
Social News
LeBron James and Tom Brady, quite possibly the two biggest names in their respective sports. Both of these guys have plenty of respect for one another, and LBJ wants to play just as long as TB12!
Already legends, but they don't seem to be hanging it up anytime soon 🙌@TomBrady @KingJames pic.twitter.com/mx07H6rgZL
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2020
The Eagles issued the following statement in the wake of DeSean Jackson’s anti-semitic social media posts. Jackson will not be removed from the team.
Eagles’ statement on DeSean Jackson: pic.twitter.com/IPDUYpTRTJ
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020
Players from around the league to sound off on Patrick Mahomes’ ridiculous payday. As it turns out, players are all very big fans of Mahomes and think he deserves every penny.
Reaction from around the league: pic.twitter.com/8ZFCfGdtoo
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020
Speaking of Patrick Mahomes, take a look at the details from his nearly half-billion dollar contract. Mahomes can cap out at over $500 million.
Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal — $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021.
His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over.
So the lowest his 12 year-deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020
