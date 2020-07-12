NFL News: Jamal Adams Might Stay Put, Jersey Exchanges Get Banned, And More!

The NFL and their executives were almost entirely positive that a season would happen as recently as a few weeks ago. Changes in COVID numbers have put that into question though, and things might have to change. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week, including some new rules!

Top News This Week

Social News

LeBron James and Tom Brady, quite possibly the two biggest names in their respective sports. Both of these guys have plenty of respect for one another, and LBJ wants to play just as long as TB12!

Already legends, but they don't seem to be hanging it up anytime soon 🙌@TomBrady @KingJames pic.twitter.com/mx07H6rgZL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2020

The Eagles issued the following statement in the wake of DeSean Jackson’s anti-semitic social media posts. Jackson will not be removed from the team.

Eagles’ statement on DeSean Jackson: pic.twitter.com/IPDUYpTRTJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020

Players from around the league to sound off on Patrick Mahomes’ ridiculous payday. As it turns out, players are all very big fans of Mahomes and think he deserves every penny.

Reaction from around the league: pic.twitter.com/8ZFCfGdtoo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020

Speaking of Patrick Mahomes, take a look at the details from his nearly half-billion dollar contract. Mahomes can cap out at over $500 million.

Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal — $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021. His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over. So the lowest his 12 year-deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020