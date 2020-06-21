NFL News: Jamal Adams Wants Out, Players Test Positive for COVID-19, and More!

It was a normal week in the NFL full of trade demands and positives tests for COVID-19. Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas got himself arrested for a hit-and-run, adding to the intrigue this week. And Tom Brady also debuted his new colors, which the entire league was excited about. Let’s get to some of the news from around the NFL this week.
Top News This Week
- New York Giants’ kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested this week for his involvement in a hit-and-run incident. There was also the added complication of Rosas driving on a suspended license during the incident. It is unclear at this time whether or not the Giants will choose to keep Rosas on the roster.
- Pro-Bowl Safety Jamal Adams got into it publicly with the Jets this week, upset over the fact the franchise has yet to offer him a hefty extension. Adams demanded a trade from the Jets, with seven teams on his preferred trade list. The Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, and Seahawks are all teams that Adams would prefer to be traded to, per reports.
- NFL’s chief medical officer Allen Sills addressed the concerns of Dr. Anthony Fauci this week after he said that the NFL was facing a lot of problems with their season. Sills disagreed and believed that the NFL had the issue well in hand.
- Welcome to Tampa Bay Tom Brady. One Buccaneers’ assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, with two other assistants being quarantined as a result. The one coach who has tested positive is asymptomatic.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that DE Robert Mathis will be inducted into their Ring of Honor in November. Mathis is the franchise’s all-time sack leader after playing 14 seasons in Indy.
- Several Cowboys and Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19, including Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott. The two teams obviously play in Texas, which has quickly become one of the hotbeds for the growth of the virus.
Social News
The much-anticipated debut of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay got a little bit more fuel added onto the fire as the Bucs debuted these pictures of Brady in uniform. Take a look for yourself, how weird does this look?
Tom Brady in his new Buccaneers’ uniform for the first time….thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ut74dSmNtU
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020
The Madden 21 covers also came out this week, with Lamar Jackson looking cooler than ever. The Ravens QB will be the face of the 2021 game after an outstanding MVP year.
Madden 21 covers are out… pic.twitter.com/yUaj2uQPyN
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020
And finally, Hall-of-Fame receiver Andre Reed delivered a powerful message on diversity and race that you will not want to miss. Give it a listen below.
Buffalo’s Hall-Of-Fame WR @Andre_Reed83 on diversity and race:
🎧 https://t.co/kPwCPU52aU pic.twitter.com/XOh1dBz7WV
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.