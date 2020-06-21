NFL News: Jamal Adams Wants Out, Players Test Positive for COVID-19, and More!

It was a normal week in the NFL full of trade demands and positives tests for COVID-19. Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas got himself arrested for a hit-and-run, adding to the intrigue this week. And Tom Brady also debuted his new colors, which the entire league was excited about. Let’s get to some of the news from around the NFL this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

The much-anticipated debut of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay got a little bit more fuel added onto the fire as the Bucs debuted these pictures of Brady in uniform. Take a look for yourself, how weird does this look?

Tom Brady in his new Buccaneers’ uniform for the first time….thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ut74dSmNtU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

The Madden 21 covers also came out this week, with Lamar Jackson looking cooler than ever. The Ravens QB will be the face of the 2021 game after an outstanding MVP year.

Madden 21 covers are out… pic.twitter.com/yUaj2uQPyN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

And finally, Hall-of-Fame receiver Andre Reed delivered a powerful message on diversity and race that you will not want to miss. Give it a listen below.