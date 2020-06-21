NFL News: Jamal Adams Wants Out, Players Test Positive for COVID-19, and More!

in NFL

It was a normal week in the NFL full of trade demands and positives tests for COVID-19. Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas got himself arrested for a hit-and-run, adding to the intrigue this week. And Tom Brady also debuted his new colors, which the entire league was excited about. Let’s get to some of the news from around the NFL this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

The much-anticipated debut of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay got a little bit more fuel added onto the fire as the Bucs debuted these pictures of Brady in uniform. Take a look for yourself, how weird does this look?

The Madden 21 covers also came out this week, with Lamar Jackson looking cooler than ever. The Ravens QB will be the face of the 2021 game after an outstanding MVP year.

And finally, Hall-of-Fame receiver Andre Reed delivered a powerful message on diversity and race that you will not want to miss. Give it a listen below.

All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

