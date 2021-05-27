NFL News: Legendary Kicker Adam Vinatieri Calls it a Career After 24 Seasons

Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest NFL kickers to ever take the field. With 24 seasons under his belt, Vinatieri is the league’s all-time leading scorer. The legendary kicker made the announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he is officially retiring after 24 seasons. Vinatieri is 48-years-old.

Vinatieri is a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro on 3 different occasions. He scored a total of 2,673 points and made 599 field goals for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He played his final 14 seasons with Indianapolis.

Not only was Vinatieri one of the greatest scoring kickers of all time, but he was also one of the best pressure kickers. He drilled 29 game-winning kicks in his career including a famous one in a blizzard against Oakland in the 2001 AFC playoffs. He’s the only kicker with 4 Super Bowl rings to his name.

Vinatieri’s 21 100-point season break the pervious mark of 16 by a wide-margin. He was part of 242 regular-season wins and broke NFL records for for field goal attempts, and scored in 47 different stadiums. He played in 6 AFC Championship Games, five Super Bowls, and 397 games including the playoffs.

He leaves the game of football having racked up over $50 million in career earnings between the Patriots and Colts, with his first year in the league coming way back in 1996. What a career.