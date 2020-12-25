NFL News: Lions Coaching Changes, JuJu Changes Pregame Routine, and More!

Once again, COVID-19 protocols are making things complicated around the NFL this week. The Detroit Lions will be without not only their head coach but now the interim head coach as COVID protocols start to take effect. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Indianapolis Colts have selected punter Rigoberto Sanchez to receive the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award, given out annually to one player for his courageous play. Sanchez played through a cancerous tumor in his leg before leaving the team to have it removed. Sanchez is now back with the team after a successful surgery.

New England Patriots’ LB Brandon Copeland has been named the week 15 NFLPA Community MVP after he partnered up with players around the league to provide over 200 families in underserved communities with more than $160k in gifts for the holidays.

The Detroit Lions announced several coaching changes for this weekend amid COVID protocols. Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell is one of the coaches that will not be available, so Wide Receiver coach Robert Prince will take over for this weekend’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster announced to media this week that he will no longer dance on team logos in pregame warmups. This comes after Schuster got his hard on the Bengals’ logo just hours after posting a video of him dancing on it. It is rumored that Steelers players were not happy with the way Schuster had been treating pregame warmups.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed Josh Rosen off of the Bucs practice squad in anticipation of being without plenty of arms this week. The team is unsure if Jimmy Garoppolo will play again this season, while Nick Mullens is out for the year with a sprained elbow. CJ Beathard was the only healthy QB left on the roster.

The New York Jets announced that they have made a $1,000,000 donation to four partners as a part of the team’s social justice, inclusion, and diversity efforts. The Jets emphasized that these partners shared their goal of reducing barriers and creating opportunities for individuals in need.

Social News

Bills wide receiver Coach Chad Hall just got bought a truck for Christmas. The best part is that it was purchased by some of his players.

Cleveland Browns’ OT Jedrick Wills surprised a woman with a new car, paid the rent for a year for a family that lost their home in a fire, and bought $50,000 worth of gifts for five Cleveland-area families. What a story.

And finally, in honor of the Holiday season, we remember one of the best athletes to ever give an interview. Marshawn Lynch wishing everyone a Merry New Year will forever be an all-time great interview.

