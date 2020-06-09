NFL News: Michael Thomas Makes a Huge Financial Commitment, Players Hold Out, and More!

It was another big week of speaking out and taking part in protests, as players from around the NFL made their voices heard in the fight against racial injustice. While some players took part in actual protests, others took to social media to talk about their lives and experiences. Let’s get to some of the news from around the league this week.
Top News This Week
- Perhaps the biggest and most encouraging news of the week, the Saints’ Michael Thomas is making a huge financial commitment to his community in New Orleans. The wide receiver has partnered with a national nonprofit to relieve more than $2 million in past-due medical debts for over 1,000 New Orleans residents.
- Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook is taking the Leveon Bell route and deciding not to participate in any team activities until he is able to receive a “reasonable” deal. Cook will wait until he’s paid to get back into team activity.
- Speaking of running backs, Todd Gurley was finally able to get to Atlanta to get his physical done in order to get his deal with the Falcons completed. The Atlanta running back is now officially a member of the Falcons and can proceed with team activity. Two months elapsed between the announcement of Gurley going to Atlanta and the actual physical.
- Former Florida and Patriots’ receiver Donald “Reche” Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa Bay this week. He was just 41 years old.
- The Green Bay Packers are working with their players to make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support fighting social injustices and racial inequality. The Packers’ team president is also making his own $250,000 donation to the cause.
Social News
This week, players spent their time speaking out, and we cannot thank them enough for that. I would recommend taking the time to go through and read what every player in the league has to say, it’s worth the time.
49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan on the league’s lack of hires in key positions…. pic.twitter.com/J7pxca2ukW
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2020
Players, we hear you. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/UJvS7AP0an
— NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020
"My message is this: I am all in for unity, equality and justice. If you are committed to that, we can ride together." @VonMiller pens emotional essay for @TIME on racism in America and protests for justice » https://t.co/dSBndb63Ly pic.twitter.com/ccY4t2I7L3
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 9, 2020
A dialogue is taking place in Foxborough. #InspireChange @Patriots pic.twitter.com/WzEeCu4hgR
— NFL (@NFL) June 9, 2020
