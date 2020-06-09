in NFL

NFL News: Michael Thomas Makes a Huge Financial Commitment, Players Hold Out, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week!

NFL

It was another big week of speaking out and taking part in protests, as players from around the NFL made their voices heard in the fight against racial injustice. While some players took part in actual protests, others took to social media to talk about their lives and experiences. Let’s get to some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

This week, players spent their time speaking out, and we cannot thank them enough for that. I would recommend taking the time to go through and read what every player in the league has to say, it’s worth the time.

 

Brook Smith

