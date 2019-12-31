NFL News: Netflix To Air Aaron Hernandez Documentary In January

Lately, Netflix has been on fire by putting stuff on the streaming service that justifies me keeping it. Like a game of golf, it just takes one shot every so often for me to keep letting them debit my account mindlessly.

Now, they’re going to kick off 2020 with a bang. Netflix will release ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” beginning on January 15th. You can see a short trailer in the tweet below.

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

Already the subject of a three-part series on Oxygen, this will be a new look at Hernandez. For instance, here’s what Sports Illustrated says about the new three-part series from Netflix:

The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will come to Netflix on Jan. 15, 2020, and focus on Hernandez’s life as an NFL-star-turned-killer. Netflix released a trailer for the documentary on Twitter on Thursday. “From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away?” the caption says. In the trailer, a recording of Hernandez plays where he tells a woman, “My whole body’s shaking right now.”

Finally, I’m not looking to this series on Hernandez quite as much as I am ‘The Last Dance’ about the Chicago Bulls. Still, it will serve as something cool to watch during the NFL Playoffs.

Obviously, this is not a happy story when you know how things ended for Hernandez in his prison cell. Still, other documentaries like O.J. Simpson: Made in America were some of the best I’ve ever seen; and weren’t based on happy stories.

My number one all-time documentary is ‘Hoop Dreams’, and again; not a happy story. It was just so real.