NFL News: Philip Rivers Retires After 17-Year Career

After 17 years spent in the NFL between the Chargers and the Colts, Philip Rivers is calling it a career. Rivers made the announcement in a statement this week that he would no continue his career, spending just 1 season with the Colts after 16 years with the Chargers.

Rivers is 39 years old and has never played in a Super Bowl. Despite that, his career has incredible. Rivers ranks among the game’s all-time best with 63,,440 passing yards behind Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre. His 421 career passing touchdowns also ranks 5th in NFL history.

The Chargers tweeted out their own congratulations on Rivers, calling him the heart and soul of the franchise for so long. Rivers made a name for himself not only as one of the most prolific passers in the game but also as the funniest trash-talker. His refusal to curse on the field baffled defensive players for years, and it made for some great footage over the course of his career.

This season, Rivers passed for 4169 yards and 24 TD’s with the Colts, leading them to an 11-5 record. They were eliminated from the playoffs this month with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rivers already accepted a head-coaching job at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where he will get the chance to coach his sons.

The San Diego Chargers acquired Rivers in a 2004 draft-day swap that sent Eli Manning to the Giants. Rivers spent 2 years playing behind Drew Brees before he left for the Saints. Rivers took over from there and did not miss a game for 15 years.

Rivers will go home to his 9(!) children and go full dad-mode from here on out. Congrats on a wonderful career Phil, thanks for the memories.