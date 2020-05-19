NFL News: Players Arrested For Armed Robbery, Uniform Releases, and More!

It was a pretty wild week in the NFL, as it seems like quarantine is starting to get to players. There were several players and ex-players arrested last week, including two on armed robbery charges. Let’s get into the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Likely the biggest news from this week is that two cornerbacks were arrested in a WILD armed robbery story. Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar had a warrant issued for their arrest for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault following a card game. We’ll have to keep an eye on this crazy story.

The NFL is reportedly tabling a resolution that would incentivize the hiring of minority coaches and general managers. The initial report suggested that the team’s hiring could potentially improve the team’s draft positioning as well.

Bills’ defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested last week in his hometown of Houston. The former top ten pick was stopped on DWI and weapons charges and is still taking part in the team’s virtual offseason program as of this week.

The Vikings will work on signing safety Anthony Harris to a long-term extension this year. Minnesota signed the franchise tender with Harris earlier this week as a way to extend the negotiation period.

Social News

One of the best parts of this offseason is seeing all of the teams releasing new-look uniforms. The Rams finally released their uniform designs, to mixed reviews. Some fans love them, and some don’t know what the team was thinking. We’ll let you be the judge of that.

🚨 2020 🚨 A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

The Falcons take you inside of their recently opened facility amid the coronavirus pandemic. A great look at how teams are approaching the health and well-being of their players and staff.

Today, our Flowery Branch facility opened for the first time in 67 days. Our President, Rich McKay, explains how our facility will look different moving forward. pic.twitter.com/eXUykDXKFH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 19, 2020

Charles Woodson reflects on his NFL debut and how it forever shaped his storied 18-year career.

“Any time I think of my career, I always go back to my first game.” @CharlesWoodson reflects on his NFL debut and how it helped fuel his legendary 18-year career. (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/mbSUlqnFu3 — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2020