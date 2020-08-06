in NFL

NFL News: Players Start to Opt Out of the Season, OBJ Sounds Off, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week!

NFL

The NFL season has yet to officially kick-off, but players are already starting to opt-out at alarming rates. The Patriots might have taken the biggest hit in terms of losing guys, but Bill Belichick is going to do his thing. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

  • Chargers’ DE Joey Bosa, who is in search of a new contract with the team, did show up for his COVID-19 testing as scheduled. The new collective bargaining agreement makes holdouts punishable, so Bosa decided to show up on time.
  • Just three hours ahead of the deadline, Jaguars veteran CB Rashaan Melvin has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season. Players have until 4PM Easter time to decide whether or not they will be participating in the NFL season.
  • The NFLPA announced that COVID-19 testing yielded only 56 positive tests for the nearly 2600 players that were tested. That means that only 2 percent of all players tested came back with positive results, which is an encouraging sign for professional sports.
  • The Bill made a little bit of an adjustment to the contract of Stefon Diggs this past week. They increased his 2020 compensation by $3.3 million and reduced his 2021 cash by $300k. They also increased his guaranteed by $7.7 million in the process. Diggs’ 2022-2023 cash goes down from $25.55 to $22.67 million.
  • Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger talked about this injury from last year that held him out for the season. Big Ben apparently tore three flexor tendons off of the bone and had elbow surgery that he believes no QB has ever come back from. While it was not necessarily Tommy John surgery, it is somewhat familiar and very serious. He says that he is feeling great and ready to go for the season.

Browns’ Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr does not believe that a 2020 NFL season should even be happening at this point. He later backtracked and reiterated that he would still be playing regardless.

List of Opt-Outs for the Season(So Far)

VOLUNTARY OPT-OUTS

Baltimore Ravens: KR De’Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei, CB E.J. Gaines

Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry

Green Bay Packers: WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Miami Dolphins: WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson

New England Patriots: LB Dont’a Hightower, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Najee Toran, WR Marqise Lee

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers: WR Travis Benjamin

Seattle Seahawks: OL Chance Warmack

Tennessee Titans: OL Anthony McKinney

HIGHER RISK OPT-OUTS

Arizona Cardinals: OL Marcus Gilbert

Carolina Panthers: LB Christian Miller

Cleveland Browns: OL Colby Gossett

Los Angeles Rams: OT Chandler Brewer

Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots: OL Marcus Cannon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Brad Seaton

Washington Football Team: DE Caleb Brantley

UNSPECIFIED OPT-OUTS

Carolina Panthers: LB Jordan Mack

Chicago Bears: DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

Cincinnati Bengals: DT Josh Tupou, OT Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns: G Drew Forbes, T Drake Dorbeck, DT Andrew Billings, G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys: FB Jamize Olawale

Denver Broncos: DT Kyle Peko, RT Ja’Wuan James

Detroit Lions: DT John Atkins, WR Geronimo Allison, C Russell Bodine

Indianapolis Colts: LB Skai Moore, DB Rolan Milligan, DB Marvell Tell

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Al Woods

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, OT Lucas Niang

Las Vegas Raiders: DB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, LB Ukeme Eligwe

New England Patriots: S Patrick Chung, TE Matt LaCosse

New Orleans Saints: TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick

New York Giants: OL Nate Solder, WR Da’Mari Scott, CB Sam Beal

New York Jets: OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley

Washington Football Team: LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MLB

MLB News: Cardinals Players Test Positive, Osuna and Soroka to Miss the Season, and More!