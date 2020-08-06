NFL News: Players Start to Opt Out of the Season, OBJ Sounds Off, and More!

The NFL season has yet to officially kick-off, but players are already starting to opt-out at alarming rates. The Patriots might have taken the biggest hit in terms of losing guys, but Bill Belichick is going to do his thing. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Chargers’ DE Joey Bosa, who is in search of a new contract with the team, did show up for his COVID-19 testing as scheduled. The new collective bargaining agreement makes holdouts punishable, so Bosa decided to show up on time.

Just three hours ahead of the deadline, Jaguars veteran CB Rashaan Melvin has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season. Players have until 4PM Easter time to decide whether or not they will be participating in the NFL season.

The NFLPA announced that COVID-19 testing yielded only 56 positive tests for the nearly 2600 players that were tested. That means that only 2 percent of all players tested came back with positive results, which is an encouraging sign for professional sports.

The Bill made a little bit of an adjustment to the contract of Stefon Diggs this past week. They increased his 2020 compensation by $3.3 million and reduced his 2021 cash by $300k. They also increased his guaranteed by $7.7 million in the process. Diggs’ 2022-2023 cash goes down from $25.55 to $22.67 million.

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger talked about this injury from last year that held him out for the season. Big Ben apparently tore three flexor tendons off of the bone and had elbow surgery that he believes no QB has ever come back from. While it was not necessarily Tommy John surgery, it is somewhat familiar and very serious. He says that he is feeling great and ready to go for the season.

Browns’ Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr does not believe that a 2020 NFL season should even be happening at this point. He later backtracked and reiterated that he would still be playing regardless.

Odell Beckham Jr. told the Wall Street Journal that he doesn't think the 2020 NFL season should happen. pic.twitter.com/2sF0DDsfUE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020

List of Opt-Outs for the Season(So Far)

VOLUNTARY OPT-OUTS

Baltimore Ravens: KR De’Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei, CB E.J. Gaines

Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry

Green Bay Packers: WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif