NFL News: Raiders Hit With Huge Fines, McCaffrey Injured Again, Drew Brees in Trouble, and More!

It was another wild week of injuries in the NFL as a couple of big names went down. A few quarterbacks might not be available after being roughed up this past weekend, and COVID-19 positive tests are also holding some teams back. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting hit with HUGE fines due to COVID-19 protocol violations. Jon Gruden consistently not wearing a mask, players attending a large indoor gather, and unauthorized people in the locker room after a game have led to the massive fines. The Raiders were fined $500,000 and the NFL took a sixth-round pick from Vegas due to repeated violations.

The New Orleans Saints are bracing to be without Drew Brees until he is fully healed. Brees took a huge hit and did not return to Sunday’s game against San Francisco. As of now, he is waiting on an MRI to determine the extent of his rib injury. He is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Teddy Bridgewater does NOT have any structural damage to his knee after taking a hit in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. He is still uncertain for this week with swelling and pain in his knee though. The Panthers will also be without Christian McCaffery again though as a shoulder injury forced him out once again.

In one of the strangest cases we have ever heard, all charges against DeAndre Baker have officially been dropped. The attorney for 3 of Baker’s 4 alleged victims was arrested today under an extortion charge connected to the armed robbery case that involved Baker and Quinton Dunbar. Baker can now officially sign with an NFL team.

The Lions’ Matthew Stafford has had tests done on his thumb, but x-rays have come back negative. Stafford himself also confirmed that there was no structural damaged to his thumb, and there is no reason to believe he will have to miss any time.

Rams’ LT Andrew Whitworth suffered a torn MCL and also has damage to his PCL after getting hit hard from the side in Sunday’s game. The veteran offensive lineman amazingly has not been ruled out for the entire season, thanks to the ACL still being intact.

David Bakhtiari will now be the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The Packers gave him $105.5 million in new money, including a ridiculous $30 million signing bonus. He has another $30 million available in March roster bonuses within the next 28 months.

Social News

The biggest highlight all weekend from the NFL came in the game between the Cardinals and Bills. Watch as Kyler Murray launches a Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone. Easily one of the most unbelievable plays of the entire season.

DEANDRE HOPKINS CATCHES THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN! 🚨 (@AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/6YoDckellc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2020

The Rams put on a defensive clinic to make Russell Wilson’s life miserable this weekend. But Darious Williams’ tip in the back of the endzone might have been the play of the game.

Darious Williams caught air for this save 😯 (via @RamsNFL)pic.twitter.com/kKR43YwOal — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2020

And finally, Nick Chubb broke the hearts of fantasy players and bettors this weekend by running out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

Nick Chubb ripped off a 59-yard run and stopped at the 1-yard line 😲 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/IK5Pbpyyi1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2020