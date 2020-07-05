NFL News: Redskins Start Name Change Process, Prescott Gets Paid, and More!

One of the biggest pieces of news to come out of the NFL this week is that the Redskins are finally starting to listen to people…sort of. With pressure being put on them from sponsors, players, and high-level people from around the league, Washington is finally starting the process of changing their name. Let’s dive into more news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Cowboys signed QB Dak Prescott to an exclusive franchise tender that pays him $31.4 million for 2020. The two sides now have until July 15th to work out a long-term agreement. If they cannot agree by then, a deal will have to wait until after this season. Prescott is officially under contract for 2020.

The Washington Redskins are going to be changing their team name. They announced this week that they were conducting a review to discuss the name, meaning that they truly are changing it. NFL fans took to social media heavily the past couple of days to discuss what the new team name could be, and there are already hundreds of ideas floating out there.

The Browns’ David Njoku has requested a trade away from Cleveland. The Browns told the TE that they would like to keep him on, but his agent countered telling them that the TE was set on a trade before training camps start. It’s unclear how willing Cleveland will be to move Njoku.

The NFLPA held a 2-hour phone call for player reps last week with a lot of info discussed regarding season plans. Players could potentially face fines for reckless behavior in relation to the spread of COVID, such as eating out at restaurants and riding in Ubers. Players are also concerned with the potential requirement of face shields while playing and practicing.

An update on the schedule for the NFL preseason. All NFL teams will report by July 28th for 23-day acclimation periods starting. Preseason Week 1 is set to kick off August 20th-24th. Games begin Septemeber 10th with the Chiefs taking on the Texans.

Social News

With the season on the horizon, RB Derrick Henry is putting in work to stay in shape. Check out this video of Henry doing some uphill work.

What if NFL teams and NBA teams swapped jerseys? We take a look at some of the best swaps from the two leagues here.

If NBA and NFL teams swapped jerseys 🔥 (via Digitalize/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/qMJlvYMSiS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2020

We think after watching this, NFL teams really need to have their own reality television shows.

And finally, WR Kenny Stills got a new tattoo that is inspiring to say the least. Check out the new ink that mixes in the Black Lives Matter movement and the Civil Rights movement.

.@KSTiLLS new tattoos honor the Black Lives Matter and Civil Rights movements. (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/Xd7WDRIOVV — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2020