NFL News: Teams Have Started Calling the Eagles Asking About Carson Wentz

With Matthew Stafford off of the trade block, NFL teams are looking elsewhere for a big-name QB. Deshaun Watson will likely be the next big name to be moved, but Carson Wentz probably won’t be far behind.

The latest news out of the NFL is that teams have started calling the Eagles inquiring on Wentz. The team has not said that they are eager or even willing to move Wentz, though it would make plenty of sense. It’s also very unclear what sort of compensation would be returned to Philly for the struggling QB.

Wentz inked a 4-year deal with the Eagles worth $128 million back in the Summer of 2019. A trade before his $10 million roster bonus that hits on March 19th seems more likely than them keeping him on board. That is especially true when you consider that there already is plenty of turnover in the organization this year, particularly with the Head Coach.

Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts by former Head Coach Doug Pederson this season. New coach Nick Sirianni could not say if Wentz would be on the roster when he was asked about it during the introductory press conference.

Any team that wants to take on Wentz would assume $25.4 million in salary and his $98 million in extension money.