NFL News: Testing Numbers Negative for Players, Chiefs’ Big Change, and More!

This week, the NFL finally started to see good results from their COVID-19 testing. It also comes at a time when teams have started to decide whether or not they will be having fans at their home openers, which some still will try to. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!
Top News This Week
- The NFL’s test results for COVID-19 yielded zero new positives for any players tested. Of the 23,260 tests given to players, not one returned a single positive test. There were however six news positive tests for ‘other’ personnel associated with teams that were tested. There were initially 35,137 tests administered to personnel.
- The Saints surprised everyone on Monday morning by cutting veteran LB Nigel Bradham loose. New Orleans had just signed Bradham to a one-year deal just a few weeks ago. Bradham had made some unfortunate comments about the Eagles having played for them before, and that could have been a factor.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they will no longer be allowing fans to wear Native-American themed headdresses or face paint at their games. The franchise will also review whether or not the Arrowhead Chop will continue at their stadium.
- Saints’ HC Sean Payton has recommended to the league that a bubble scenario come into play for the postseason. The NFL is reportedly not ruling out that option yet, as all options are currently on the table to keep COVID-19 numbers down.
- The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly one of the leading contenders to land recently released safety Earl Thomas. The Cowboys have long been linked to Thomas, though coach McCarthy has proven to be pretty silent on that matter. Thomas has said that he would be willing to restructure his deal to get out of Baltimore.
- The Dolphins are the latest team to announce that their home opener will not be at full attendance. The difference with Miami is that they will limit attendance to 13,000 fans for their opener against the Bills. All fans will be required to wear masks during the game.
- Former Cardinals’ center A.Q. Shipley is reuniting with his former Arizona HC Bruce Arians in Tampa, per source. The two sides have reached an agreement, pending physical when protocol allows.
Social News
Have you ever wondered how each AFC South team got their colors? No? Well, you’re about to find out anyways.
How each AFC South team got their colors. ⬇️
You won’t want to miss this conversation with Commissioner Roger Goodell and Emmanuel Acho.
Apparently, Philip Rivers is having no problems at all adjusting to a new life out in Indianapolis with a whole new team.
