NFL News: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Wants Out of Houston

Things did not shape up the way that they had hoped down in Houston this year. The Texans finished up with a record of 4-12, easily one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in the 2020 season. This year also featured the trade of a few starts as well, which did not sit well with the fanbase or star QB Deshaun Watson.

The Texans decided to hire former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio this week, and that triggered another reaction from Watson. The star QB offered input during the search for a new GM, but that advice was not taken into consideration by the Texans during their search. Watson did not even know that Caserio was hired, and found out via NFL-related social media.

The latest speculation is that Watson wants out of Houston, and this certainly doesn’t help that. But the report would just further highlight the fact that the Texans are in a downward spiral, partially evidenced by the outburst from JJ Watt last month.

If Watson were to be dealt elsewhere, that would likely mean Houston would have a difficult time meeting a significant return. The 4th year QB out of Clemson has specific language in his contract that limits where he can be traded to, and he might have to approve any trade.