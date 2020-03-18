NFL News: Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay

It’s been a long and winding offseason for Patriots fans and for Tom Brady. Finally, after all of the drama, we now know where he will be playing. Tom Brady is taking his talents to Tampa Bay and signing a contract to play with the Buccaneers.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The signing has not even become official yet, but rumors are already starting to fly as to why he is leaving New England. One report suggested that Brady watch Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins leave their long-time teams this week, and it encouraged him to make the call to Robert Kraft.

While the validity of that rumor will be in question for a while, you can’t help but to laugh at the timing of this. Brady chose to leave his Patriots just one after the tampering period was over, and on St Patrick’s Day, when bars in Boston were closed due to COVID-19. What an offseason for New England.

Brady will take over a job that once belonged to Jameis Winston, a man who threw 88 interceptions in five seasons with the Bucs. TB12 has thrown just 80 interceptions since 2010. The Superbowl next year is being held in Tampa Bay, could he make history and become the first host team to make the Superbowl?

