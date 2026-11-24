The NFL plans to stage 10 international regular-season games next year, the maximum allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement with players. This follows what the league described as its busiest international slate to date — nine games across four continents this season — and continued expansion into new markets, according to league officials.

The international program has evolved markedly since the league’s early overseas efforts. What began in 2003 with preseason exhibitions such as the American Bowl in Tokyo has grown into a strategic push to establish year-round international engagement and regular-season contests abroad. The league expects a return to Tokyo, almost certainly in 2028, for a regular-season game and has held out the possibility of additional stops in Europe and elsewhere.

NFL executives pointed to several recent milestones. The league played its first regular-season game outside the United States in Mexico City in 2005 and still had only five international games as recently as 2024, three of them in London. This year featured first-time regular-season games in Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Melbourne. Attendance and viewership figures suggest strong interest: more than 100,000 fans attended the Melbourne game, which aired to more than 3.2 million viewers outside the United States, and 78,488 fans attended the Paris game. In Rio, the halftime performance included Ricky Martin and Brazilian DJ and singer Pedro Sampaio.

The league is also adjusting the business model for these contests. Host teams forgo their normal ticket and concession revenue and receive a set payment from the league, but officials and team executives see broader revenue opportunities. ‘Never forget international is just another media package,’ one team executive said, and the NFL aims to package international games and sell the rights domestically in the future.

Longer term, the NFL has a stated goal of playing 16 international games annually so every team would play abroad each season, but that would require agreement from the NFL Players Association and likely await a future CBA renegotiation. Commissioner Roger Goodell has indicated interest in multiple games in Germany next year, potentially in Munich and Berlin, while an NFL source said a 2027 return to Dublin could be announced soon.