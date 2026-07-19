NFL players favor slippers, slides and barefoot recovery

NFL players have leaned into informal footwear and barefoot routines off the field, using slides and slippers for comfort and recovery and sometimes going barefoot during practices, according to the report.

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins goes barefoot as often as possible, including at practice, saying he believes it strengthens his lower body, improves foot dexterity and enhances his connection to the ground.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon popularized the trend with the line “Slippers and slides, baby!” and said it began in college where attention to the entire body was emphasized. Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall said many teammates walk across the field barefoot to stay grounded, that it can help stimulate healing and recovery, and that medical and strength staff emphasize the practice; he added he keeps three or four pairs of slides and slippers at the facility at all times.

The report notes NFL players’ feet take a beating — they get stepped on, kicked, battered and stuffed into tight cleats — and that practicing or playing on artificial turf can be harsher than natural grass, making foot care a priority.

Footwear choices can be eclectic. Washington Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste purchased purple bear claw mules for $115 from Bravest Studios after previously owning a brown “grizzly” pair and ordering a blue pair last season for teammate Dante Fowler Jr.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin estimated he has about 10 pairs, including wolves, dogs and sharks, and wore shark slippers on the first day of rookie minicamp in 2025. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers uses Hot Wheels covers for his cleats that resemble slippers.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. owns brown bear claw slippers and Incredible Hulk slippers he bought after training camp; he said he wore them early in the season before favoring sneakers and slides with more support and that coach Liam Coen laughed when he wore the bear claws to an indoor walkthrough the day before a game. Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton was described as wearing normal slippers, “kind of.”